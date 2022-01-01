Go
Sidewall Pizza Company

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D • $$

Avg 4.1 (132 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Hawaiian Pizza$20.50
chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce
Ranch$1.00
House made local buttermilk ranch
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
BYO Pizza$15.00
-Half and Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.50
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D

Spartanburg SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
