Sidewinder Coffee

SANDWICHES

4181 Hamilton Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Latte$4.50
Cinnamon, cayenne & chocolate
Hand Pie - Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Egg$4.50
Red Eye$3.00
Brewed coffee with 2 shots of espresso
Hand Pie - Bacon, Potato, Cheddar$4.50
Latte$3.50
Caramelatte$4.00
Latte flavored with Ghirardelli caramel sauce
Dirty Chai$4.00
Chai with 2 shots of espresso
Coffee$2.00
Bagel$1.75
Changes daily - call for available options
White Rabbit$4.50
Macadamia nut & white chocolate
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4181 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

