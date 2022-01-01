Go
Sidney's Coffee + Eats

SANDWICHES

705 Commonwealth Ave

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, pickled red onion, everything but the bagel seasoning, fried egg on multigrain toast
The Steak$10.00
choice of chicken or beefsteak grilled with american cheese & fried onions. Make it your own: add herb aioli or make it buffalo!
The Fairmont$12.00
thick sliced turkey, romaine, bacon, avo, pickles, sprouts, fresh herb aioli on toasted multigrain bread
Brekkie Burrito$8.50
scrambled egg, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, cheese & fresh greens on a grilled flour tortilla
Iced Latte$4.25
Cold Brew$4.00
Isabela Bowl$10.00
creamy base of frozen strawberry, frozen banana, & peanut butter topped with fresh strawberries, granola, peanut butter, goji berries & honey
The Classic$6.50
fried egg, cheese, and choice of bacon or pork roll on a brioche bun
Drip Coffee$2.50
Green Eggs$8.50
fried egg with chives, arugula, cooper sharp, herb aioli, and carmelized onions on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

Strathmere NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

