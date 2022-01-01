Siena At Norwin
Come in and enjoy!!
10630 Rt 30
Popular Items
Location
10630 Rt 30
North Huntingdon PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club
Come in and enjoy!!
Burgher Burger 15642
From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...
Brandy's on Main
A Family friendly, fun place to come for great food and drinks. Come on in and enjoy!
Gato Taco and Tequila
Irwin's ONLY Taco & Tequila Restaurant!