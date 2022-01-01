Siena Tavern
Local Italian restaurant, bistro and tavern serving brunch, lunch, and dinner with a modern twist located in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Co-owned by Chef Fabio Viviani, serving all Neapolitan pizza pies and pastas are made in-house, from scratch for quality and taste. Our Pizza menu is available on our site. An upscale space including bar, lounge, private cellar and boasts thorough wine and cocktail menu. Also an array of gluten-free menu options to choose from.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
51 West Kinzie • $$$
51 West Kinzie
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
