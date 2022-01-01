Go
Siena Tavern

Local Italian restaurant, bistro and tavern serving brunch, lunch, and dinner with a modern twist located in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Co-owned by Chef Fabio Viviani, serving all Neapolitan pizza pies and pastas are made in-house, from scratch for quality and taste. Our Pizza menu is available on our site. An upscale space including bar, lounge, private cellar and boasts thorough wine and cocktail menu. Also an array of gluten-free menu options to choose from.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

51 West Kinzie • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1202 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51 West Kinzie

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

