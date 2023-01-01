Sierra Grill Lenexa - 8659 Penrose Lane
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8659 Penrose Lane, Lenexa KS 66219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa
No Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurant