Sierra Inn

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS

2232 Co Rd 24 • $$

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

The Last Will$13.75
Toasted Sourdough topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Crumbly Bacon, Melted Cheddar, & Housemade Ranch Dressing.
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$14.00
1/2 Ib Burger topped with Crumbly Bacon & Cheddar Cheese.
Chicken Spiedie$12.50
Marinated Chicken, Sautéed Onions, & Provolone Cheese inside a Toasted Baguette.
Poutine Sierra$11.00
French Fries topped with Melted Cheese Curds, Gravy, & Crispy Pork Belly.
Chicken Fingers and Fries$11.50
Crispy Fingers with a side of fries
Sierra Club$12.50
Choice of Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef piled 3 high on Sourdough with choice of Cheese topped with Bacon.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.50
Add Cheese +$1.25
MOUNTAIN BURGER$14.00
1/2 Ib Burger topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, & Swiss Cheese.
SHAWMUT BURGER$14.00
1/2 Ib Burger topped with Onion Ring, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Cheddar Cheese.
To Go Box$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2232 Co Rd 24

Swain NY

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
