Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sierra Madre restaurants you'll love

Go
Sierra Madre restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sierra Madre

Must-try Sierra Madre restaurants

Banner pic

 

Bitez

7 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Original Bitez Fries$4.00
Crispy golden baked french fries with original Bitez seasoning
Non-Seasoned Fries$4.00
Crispy golden baked french fries with no seasoning
Small Meal$10.00
2 Bitez original 2 oz beef patties, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll, small fry, and small drink.
More about Bitez
Main pic

 

Poppy Cake Baking Company - SM - 328 W Sierra Madre Blvd

328 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Poppy Cake Baking Company - SM - 328 W Sierra Madre Blvd
SMGSA Diner image

 

SMGSA Diner

611 East Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about SMGSA Diner
Map

More near Sierra Madre to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Monrovia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1714 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1418 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston