Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Chico
  • /
  • Sierra Nevada Brewhouse Bar - 1075 East 20th Street
Banner picView gallery

Sierra Nevada Brewhouse Bar - 1075 East 20th Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1075 East 20th Street

Chico, CA 95928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1075 East 20th Street, Chico CA 95928

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacio Carryout & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1903 Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
orange starNo Reviews
1075 E 20th St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Sicilian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1020 Main St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burban Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1925 Market Place Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Commons
orange star4.5 • 41
2412 Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Fresh Twisted Cafe JR - 2424 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2424 Park Avenue Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Foodie Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,009
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150 Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chico

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sierra Nevada Brewhouse Bar - 1075 East 20th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston