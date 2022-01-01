Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sierra Vista bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Sierra Vista restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Sierra Vista

ROOKIES image

 

ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
3 fresh marinated chicken tender, hand beaded in special recipe cajun breading and cooked to perfection. Serve with a side of your choice and a dipping sauce.
CRISPITOS (EACH)$2.49
Filled tortillas w/ chicken & cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce, diced breaded chicken breast, tomato, chopped boiled egg, croutons, shredded jack and cheddar cheese served with your choice of salad dressing.
More about ROOKIES
High Heat Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

High Heat Sports Grill

2239 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 TRADITIONAL WINGS$14.99
Cajun marinated fresh wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with fries on the side and choice of Ranch or Blue cheese dipping sauce.
FAMILY TENDERS$18.99
12 Tenders, 6 biscuits and family size side.
FAMILY PLATTER$25.99
6 Tenders, 6 biscuits, 12 bone in chicken (legs & thighs) and family size side.
More about High Heat Sports Grill
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Filet Mignon$36.00
CENTER CUT FILET, HOUSE CURED BACON, FINGERLING POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, DEMI-GLACE
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
ANTIBIOTIC FREE, HONEY MUSTARD GLAZE, APPLE SLAW, TOMATO JAM, BRIOCHE BUN
Honey Mustard Lamb$35.00
MARINATED RACK, SCALLOPED POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, HONEY MUSTARD CRUST, ONION CREMA
More about Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sierra Vista

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Map

More near Sierra Vista to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston