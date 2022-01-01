Sierra Vista bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sierra Vista
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
3 fresh marinated chicken tender, hand beaded in special recipe cajun breading and cooked to perfection. Serve with a side of your choice and a dipping sauce.
|CRISPITOS (EACH)
|$2.49
Filled tortillas w/ chicken & cheese
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce, diced breaded chicken breast, tomato, chopped boiled egg, croutons, shredded jack and cheddar cheese served with your choice of salad dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
High Heat Sports Grill
2239 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
|Popular items
|12 TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$14.99
Cajun marinated fresh wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with fries on the side and choice of Ranch or Blue cheese dipping sauce.
|FAMILY TENDERS
|$18.99
12 Tenders, 6 biscuits and family size side.
|FAMILY PLATTER
|$25.99
6 Tenders, 6 biscuits, 12 bone in chicken (legs & thighs) and family size side.
FRENCH FRIES
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista
|Popular items
|Classic Filet Mignon
|$36.00
CENTER CUT FILET, HOUSE CURED BACON, FINGERLING POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, DEMI-GLACE
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
ANTIBIOTIC FREE, HONEY MUSTARD GLAZE, APPLE SLAW, TOMATO JAM, BRIOCHE BUN
|Honey Mustard Lamb
|$35.00
MARINATED RACK, SCALLOPED POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, HONEY MUSTARD CRUST, ONION CREMA