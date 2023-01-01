Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista restaurants
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chili

Prickly's Cafe - N/A

2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Roast Beef, Green Chili, Greens, Tomato, Cheese$12.00
ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$7.99
CHILI CHICKEN TIKKA$11.99
Juicy boneless chicken, marinated in Indian spices & herbs, grilled and sauteed with bell pepper, onion and jalapenos .SERVED WITH JEERA BASMATI RICE
HATCH GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER$12.99
1/2 lb. Burger, topped with hatch green chili, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion and mayo, served with side choice
