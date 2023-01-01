Chili in Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chili
More about Prickly's Cafe - N/A
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista
|Southwest Roast Beef, Green Chili, Greens, Tomato, Cheese
|$12.00
More about ROOKIES
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$7.99
|CHILI CHICKEN TIKKA
|$11.99
Juicy boneless chicken, marinated in Indian spices & herbs, grilled and sauteed with bell pepper, onion and jalapenos .SERVED WITH JEERA BASMATI RICE
|HATCH GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER
|$12.99
1/2 lb. Burger, topped with hatch green chili, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion and mayo, served with side choice