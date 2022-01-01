Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Sierra Vista
/
Sierra Vista
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00
More about Prickly's Cafe - N/A
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.29
large freshly baked in the house.
More about ROOKIES
Browse other tasty dishes in Sierra Vista
Custard
Cookies
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Sierra Vista to explore
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(69 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Green Valley
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
El Paso
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston