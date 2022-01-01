Nachos in Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve nachos
More about Prickly's Cafe - N/A
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista
|Pretzel & Nacho Cheese
|$5.00
More about ROOKIES
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
|GROUND BEEF NACHOS
|$8.99
Crisp corn chips, topped with nacho cheese, chopped onion, tomato and ground beef. Served with salsa
|GROUND BEEF NACHOS
|$11.49
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, nacho cheese, tomato and onion. served with salsa and pickled jalapeno on the side.