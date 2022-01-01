Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sierra Vista

Go
Sierra Vista restaurants
Toast

Sierra Vista restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Prickly's Cafe - N/A

2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel & Nacho Cheese$5.00
More about Prickly's Cafe - N/A
Item pic

 

ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GROUND BEEF NACHOS$8.99
Crisp corn chips, topped with nacho cheese, chopped onion, tomato and ground beef. Served with salsa
GROUND BEEF NACHOS$11.49
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, nacho cheese, tomato and onion. served with salsa and pickled jalapeno on the side.
More about ROOKIES

Browse other tasty dishes in Sierra Vista

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Custard

Map

More near Sierra Vista to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston