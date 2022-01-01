Pork belly in Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve pork belly
Twisted Twin Ramen
4235 Arizona 92, Sierra Vista
|Pork Belly Steam Bun
|$8.00
house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Seared Pork Belly, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions and sesame seeds
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista
|BBQ Pork Belly
|$27.00
HICKORY SMOKED DUROC PORK BELLY, CHEDDAR GRITS, APPLE SLAW, WHISKEY BACON BBQ GLAZE
|Pork Belly Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
HICKORY SMOKED PORK BELLY, SLICED PICKLE, CARAMELIZED ONION, HOAGIE ROLL, WHISKEY BACON BBQ