Pork belly in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista restaurants
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve pork belly

Twisted Twin Ramen

4235 Arizona 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
Pork Belly Steam Bun$8.00
house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo
Pork Belly Rice Bowl$8.00
Seared Pork Belly, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions and sesame seeds
FRENCH FRIES

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
BBQ Pork Belly$27.00
HICKORY SMOKED DUROC PORK BELLY, CHEDDAR GRITS, APPLE SLAW, WHISKEY BACON BBQ GLAZE
Pork Belly Brisket Sandwich$13.00
HICKORY SMOKED PORK BELLY, SLICED PICKLE, CARAMELIZED ONION, HOAGIE ROLL, WHISKEY BACON BBQ
