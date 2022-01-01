Go
The Rustic Table Bistro

43440 Laing Road

Popular Items

California Burger$12.99
A half-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Fries.
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Three scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bell peppers, onions, salsa and meat rolled into a thick tortilla
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a roll, chipotle mayonnaise, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
Soda$1.25
Chicken Basket$10.99
Tender breaded chicken strips and fries
Fish Tacos$12.99
Two tacos, Jack cheese melted in corn tortillas smeared with a cilantro sour cream sauce topped with grilled tilapia and fresh mango salsa served with fries
Breakfast Sliders$8.99
Two English Muffin Sliders with fried eggs and your choice of meat and cheese, country potatoes or hash browns
The Rustic Burger$9.99
Hand-crafted half-pound, char-broiled, juicy burger, cooked to your preference. Served with Fries.
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
A classic with creamy garlic sauce, perfectly completed with Parmesan cheese
Coffee$2.25
Location

43440 Laing Road

Emigrant Gap CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
