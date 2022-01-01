Go
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

The Sierra Nevada Taproom & Restaurant, which is located in Chico, California, is a combination of a top-notch brewery and excellent restaurant. Beer-lovers will enjoy the wide selection available to them. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada Taproom & Nevada also sources ingredients from local places and even from the restaurant's own garden, which means freshness is always a quality of the foods on the menu.

1075 E 20th St

PT Promo Code
Pub Tab Promo Code Required in Special Instructions and Check Out - Must be 21 years old to purchase alcoholic beverages. Valid ID required.
Brewer's Pizza$18.00
Salami, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, arrabiatta, mozzarella, parmigiano, Estate herbs | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
The Rooster$17.00
Cajun spiced and buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken breast, red rooster aioli, shredded cabbage, house dill pickles, 20 year sourdough brioche, choice of side | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
Moroccan Quinoa Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, preserved lemon, quinoa, cucumber, goat cheese, spiced chickpea croutons, caramelized onion vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Kid's Sierra Burger$7.00
Kid sized burger with pickles on the side, cheddar on request and a choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame
Old Chico Fish & Chips$20.00
Crystal Wheat battered fresh day boat pacific cod, Pale malt fries, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce, charred lemon | Allergens: Eggs, Seafood, Gluten
Malted Balsamic Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, Shaft’s bleu, candied almonds, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, malted balsamic vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nuts
The Burger$18.00
Western grass fed beef, magic sauce, mixed greens, shaved onion, aged cheddar, 21 year sourdough brioche, served with your choice of side | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Sesame
Big Pretzel$11.00
House made half pound pretzel, Torpedo cheddar beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
Grilled Mary's free range chicken breast with roasted Estate vegetables and your choice of side
1075 E 20th St

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
