Sift Dessert Bar

Your dessert shop for treating, gifting, and celebrating! Come visit us in Lower Pac Heights at California x Fillmore

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

2411 California St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)

Popular Items

Pink Champagne Macaron
Champagne Inspired French Macaron
Blackberry Lavender Macaron
Blackberry Lavender Flavored Macaron
Ginger Molasses Whoopie$4.95
ginger molasses cookie sandwich filled with cream cheese frosting
Snickerdoodle Whoopie$4.95
cinnamon sugar cookie sandwich filled with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
Rainbow Sugar Cruffle$2.95
Edible sugar cookie + sprinkle cookie dough covered in chocolate. Topped with a rainbow confetti print
6 Pack Whoopie Cookies$29.00
Build Your Own 6 Pack of Whoopie Cookies!
Rainbow Sugar Whoopie$4.95
rainbow sprinkled sugar cookie sandwich filled with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Chip Whoopie$4.95
chocolate chip cookie sandwich filled with cookies and cream cheese frosting
The OG Whoopie$4.95
Sift's take on a classic! Dark chocolate cookie sandwich filled with vanilla buttercream
Churro Cruffle$2.95
Edible cinnamon sugar cookie dough covered in chocolate. Topped with a twinkling star pattern.
*Dairy Free
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2411 California St

San Francisco CA

Neighborhood Map

