Sign of the Horse Brewery
Take Out Orders Only
979 York St
Popular Items
Location
979 York St
Hanover PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taphouse 6
Family friendly American fare pub food and drink with a MD style seafood and Tex-Mex infusion!
Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Old School Pizzeria with a touch of Old World Italian fare and a Modern Twists, that fits just right in Downtown Hanover. Offering the finest ingredients to create delicious, family tested, meals for you and your family. Let our family feed yours today!
Zeichen des Pferdes
Come in and enjoy!
DosBros Café
A family owned business bringing authentic Puerto Rican food to our community.