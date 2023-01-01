Signal Mountain restaurants you'll love
Must-try Signal Mountain restaurants
More about Rallo's Bar and Grill
Rallo's Bar and Grill
3456 US 127, Signal Mountain
|Popular items
|1/3 lb. Hamburger
|$8.99
5 inch Bun with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Onion and Natural Cut Fries
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, cheese, and croutons
|Fried Chicken Tender Meal
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders with Cole Slaw, Toast, a Daily Vegetable, And Natural Cut Fries
More about Red Eye food for - Erlanger hospital ordering only
Red Eye food for - Erlanger hospital ordering only
306 Progress Dr, Signal Mountain