Sig Sauer Cafe

Email unit254sigsauer@nexdine.com for any additional comments and/or questions!

72 Pease Blvd

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
NANTUCKET PILGRIM
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing,
Cranberry Sauce, and Mayonnaise | Cal: 820, Protein: 34 Grams, Keyword: NPILGRIM
TURKEY PEPPER JACK WRAP
Fresh Carved Turkey, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on your Choice of Wrap
SIG AVIATION
Please place all orders for Sig Aviation prior to 9:00AM. Any orders placed after 9:00AM are at risk of refusal
SIG ACADEMY
Please place all orders for Sig Academy prior to 9:00AM on your class day. Orders may be placed the day before your scheduled class.
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
20oz SODA$1.29
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
Portsmouth NH

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
