Go
Sikorski's Home Plate image
American
Sandwiches

Sikorski's Home Plate

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

207 Reviews

$

71 Madison St

Glouster, OH 45732

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markTV

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

71 Madison St, Glouster OH 45732

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hocking College - Rhapsody Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hocking College - Hungry Hawk

No reviews yet

We serve top notch Smoked Meats and delicious sides! This business is owned and operated by the Hocking College Culinary Arts Department. We hope you enjoy! Don't forget to pick up some Bloody Butcher Moonshine BBQ for the road as well!

Park's Place Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sol Island Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!

Sikorski's Home Plate

orange star4.8 • 207 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston