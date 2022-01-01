Silk City Diner
Everything old is new again!
435 Spring Garden St.
Popular Items
Location
435 Spring Garden St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Radicchio Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Roy-Pitz Barrel House is a barrel aged and sour beer concept from the Liquid Artists at Roy-Pitz Brewing company, in the Spring Arts neighborhood of Philadelphia.
The Lucky Well
The Lucky Well serves #Ribs, #FriedChickenSandwiches, and so much more!
SquareBurger
Beer is proof that God love's us!