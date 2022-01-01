Go
Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St.

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, garlic bread crumbs
Crispy Brussel Sprouts - Vegan$12.00
misp-maple glaze, sweet potato, pickled fresno chili, pomegranate
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Silk Burger$9.00
4 oz. angus beef patties cooked to a MEDIUM temperature, cooper sharp cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, special sauce, sesame bun, hand cut fries
Impossible Burger-Vegan$10.00
​4oz patty, shredded lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle, vegan thousand island,
sweet potato bun, hand cut fries
Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Braised chicken, black beans, poblano, red and orange peppers, cilantro-avocado cream, chipotle aioli
Seitan Wings- Vegan$12.00
Crispy fried seitan, spicy Buffalo or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
Location

435 Spring Garden St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
