Go
Toast

Silk

Come in and enjoy!

1 Edgell Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PORK BAO$18.00
Steam Buns, Smoked Pork Belly, Brown Sugar Glaze and yuzu
GREEN PEAS & POTATO S`MOSA$12.00
Fried Turnovers, Dates, Mint, Labneh
CRAZY NOODLES$16.00
Hon Shimeji, chicken Thai Chilis, Black Pepper
SPINACH MASALA FALAFAL$14.00
Muhammar Sauce, Pickle Jalapenos, Pickled Onion, Roasted Sesame
BUKHARA CHICKEN FLAT BREAD$20.00
Tahini, Hummus, Preserved Lemon, Shawarma Spice with Goat Cheese
LA HMAJUNE FLAT BREAD$18.00
Armenian spiced Ground Meat bread, vegetable and Herbs
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS$16.00
Radish, Kim Chi, Gochujang Aioli
KIM CHI FRIED RICE$14.00
Sunny Side Up Egg, Chicken Market Vegetables
SILK MEZZA$20.00
Fresh Baked Pita with Fire Roasted Pepper Hummus, Masala Olives, And Soy Marinated Peppers Spicy Whipped Goat Cheese with Marconi Almonds
STIR FRIED CHINESE BROCOLI$12.00
Wasabi peas, sesame seeds Cantonese Garlic Sauce
See full menu

Location

1 Edgell Road

Framingham MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere.
As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.

Bella Costa Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kous Kous Restaurant

No reviews yet

Kous-Kous Offer all the famous Mediterranean and middle-eastern dishes from our famous fresh made falafel to Hummus + drop off catering for a wide range of corporate and private events.

Sam Sushi Art and Music

No reviews yet

The best gastronomic experience in Framingham!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston