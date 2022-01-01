Silk
Come in and enjoy!
1 Edgell Road
Popular Items
Location
1 Edgell Road
Framingham MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere.
As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.
Bella Costa Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Kous Kous Restaurant
Kous-Kous Offer all the famous Mediterranean and middle-eastern dishes from our famous fresh made falafel to Hummus + drop off catering for a wide range of corporate and private events.
Sam Sushi Art and Music
The best gastronomic experience in Framingham!