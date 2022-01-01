Silk Road Bistro
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1004 Reisterstown Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1004 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD 21208
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
NextAct Entertainment
Come on in and enjoy!
The Gourmet Girls
Come in and enjoy!
Dougie's BBQ & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Mari Luna Mexican Grill
Come on in and enjoy!