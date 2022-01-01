Go
Silk Road Bistro image

Silk Road Bistro

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1004 Reisterstown Rd

Pikesville, MD 21208

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1004 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD 21208

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

NextAct Entertainment

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Gourmet Girls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dougie's BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mari Luna Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Silk Road Bistro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston