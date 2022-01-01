Go
Toast

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepper delight$13.00
Pad Key Mow (drunken noodle)$13.00
Wide rice noodle. broccoli. onion. bell pepper. Thai chili and basil
Kirin Light$5.00
See full menu

Location

3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney

Mckinney TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firo Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

Texana Grill

No reviews yet

To Go Orders only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston