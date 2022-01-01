Go
Silky Kitchen Times Square

Come in and enjoy!

138 W. 46th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

S12 Stir Fried Pig Trotters 小炒香辣蹄花$14.88
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉$13.18
S7. Pork Liver With Pepper 猪肝炒肉$13.50
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
S15 Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots w Pork 烟笋炒肉$14.56
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁$13.18
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉$15.48
S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉$14.28
S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝$13.00
D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork 三鲜饺子$8.91
Location

138 W. 46th street

New York NY

Sunday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
