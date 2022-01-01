Go
Silly Serrano

Mexican food that is made with quality ingredients, freshly prepared all from scratch. We offer a unique blend of authentic Mexican food & modern Mexican cuisine.

329 River Front Terrace

Popular Items

5 Pack Tacos$12.99
Your choice of 5 Street Tacos
Steak Taco$3.50
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Chicken Taco Plate$10.99
Make your own tacos. Grilled chicken breast with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Nachos$9.99
Chicken Bowl$9.99
Chips & Queso$6.75
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Location

Eau Claire WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
