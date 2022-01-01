Go
Toast

SillyEats

Located at the Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches.

99 Adelaide Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$8.00
House Made Daily
Scottish Salmon$32.00
Whipped Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Tiger Shrimp, Lemon Beurre Blanc (gluten free)
Taco-Combo$18.50
Please specify which 3 tacos you would like
Crispy Calamari Salad$18.00
Frisee, Trevisano Lettuce, Spicy Ginger Vinaigrette
Fish Taco$6.50
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Grilled Scallions, Shredded Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Mild Chipotle Sauce, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Beet Salad$16.00
Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Baby Arugula, Mustard Vinaigrette (on the side)
(GF)
Lobster Roll$32.00
100% Lobster on a Toasted Brioche Bun, Potato Chips on the Side
French Fries$8.00
Choice of Garlic Aioli or Ketchup served on the side
Tuna Tartare*$19.00
Fresh Ginger, Soy Sauce, Chives, Wasabi Caviar, Lavash Cracker
Pulled Pork$6.50
Grilled Lime Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Guacamole, Cilantro, Grilled Scallions, Lime, Pickled Red Onions, Mild Chipotle Sauce, , Corn Tortilla (GF)
See full menu

Location

99 Adelaide Ave

East Moriches NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hampton Coffee Company #6

No reviews yet

Hand-roasted coffee, fresh homemade food & so much more!

Triangle Pub

No reviews yet

Pub style

Original Michelangelo Eastport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Naz's Halal Food - Shirley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston