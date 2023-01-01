Go
Banner picView gallery

The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

205 Horse Shoe Farm Drive

Hendersonville, NC 28791

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

205 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville NC 28791

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bold Rock Mills River
orange starNo Reviews
72 School House Road Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
orange star4.5 • 408
336 Banner Farm Rd Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Eagle Bar & Grill - 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
orange starNo Reviews
925 Lakeledge Ct Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
Brooks Tavern - 142 3rd Ave W
orange starNo Reviews
142 3rd Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
orange starNo Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hendersonville

The Poe House
orange star4.7 • 425
105 1st Ave W Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
The 2nd Act
orange star4.8 • 206
101 E Allen St Suite 101 Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hendersonville

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston