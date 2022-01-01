Go
Silo Restaurant

A Haystack restaurant that serves Gourmet burgers, Vegetarian dishes, Ice Cream and oh so much more. Adam Richman of Man V Food liked us, you will too!

115 N Water Street

Popular Items

Silo Burger$7.69
Classic Fries - Regular$4.99
Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.
Chicken Finger Basket$10.49
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
Regular Soft Drink$2.99
Be sure to grab your cup from the attendant upon arrival!
Silo Split$5.99
A heaping helping of Golden French Fries and Onion Rings. Perfect for splitting!
Silo Dog$4.49
A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.
The Original Haystack$9.99
Invented in The Silo kitchen, and seen on Man V. Food! Seasoned Rib-eye steak with loads of melted Mozzarella, and piled high with toasted hashbrowns. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo. Lose your mind and add bacon for $1.25.
Classic Fries - Large$5.99
The Footlong Haystack$15.49
Same as above only this version is an entire foot long! Man V. Food's Adam Richman dubbed this sandwich
Cheese Sauce On Side$0.65
Location

Lewiston NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
