Siloam Springs restaurants you'll love

Siloam Springs restaurants
  • Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Siloam Springs restaurants

So Chill Eat image

 

So Chill Eat

1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST, Siloam Springs

Avg 4.7 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Springrolls$5.00
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch delicately wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. (4 pc)
Sesame Chicken$13.00
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened savory sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions, served with a side of white rice.
Eggrolls$5.00
Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles and chicken, rolled in traditional eggroll wrap then deep-fried to a crisp perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pc)
28 Springs image

 

28 Springs

100 E University Street, Siloam Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arkansas Dip Burger$13.99
cheddar, grilled onion, bacon, apple preserves, BBQ spiced au jus for dipping.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
sourdough battered, maple syrup, crispy bacon, red onion, aioli, goat cheese
Pieology 8107 image

 

Pieology 8107

2998 E. Hwy 412, Siloam Springs

No reviews yet
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
So Chill Eat - Training Account image

 

So Chill Eat - Training Account

1004 South Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More near Siloam Springs to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
