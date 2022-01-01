Siloam Springs restaurants you'll love
So Chill Eat
1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST, Siloam Springs
Popular items
Fresh Springrolls
$5.00
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch delicately wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. (4 pc)
Sesame Chicken
$13.00
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened savory sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions, served with a side of white rice.
Eggrolls
$5.00
Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles and chicken, rolled in traditional eggroll wrap then deep-fried to a crisp perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pc)
28 Springs
100 E University Street, Siloam Springs
Popular items
Arkansas Dip Burger
$13.99
cheddar, grilled onion, bacon, apple preserves, BBQ spiced au jus for dipping.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.49
sourdough battered, maple syrup, crispy bacon, red onion, aioli, goat cheese
Pieology 8107
2998 E. Hwy 412, Siloam Springs
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie
$7.95
So Chill Eat - Training Account
1004 South Mount Olive Street, Siloam Springs