Go
Toast

Silver and Sons BBQ

Please refer to our website to confirm the correct delivery location. SilverandSonsBBQ.com

.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw$5.00
Cucumber, red onion, roasted peppers, lemon vinaigrette
Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes$5.00
Rendered schmaltz, fresh lemon juice, dry oregano
Smoked Deviled Eggs$4.00
Smoked egg yolks, roasted garlic aioli, pimenton
Challah Bun$1.00
Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket
Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Sharp cheddar, garlic breadcrumbs
2x2 Platter$24.00
Choose 2 mains (1/4 lb each), sauce, and 2 sides. Comes with challah bun and pickles.
Sandwich Platter$17.00
Choice of main, sauce, side and sweet. Served on a challah bun with pickles.
Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken$10.00
24-hour brine, smoked paprika, garlic powder, white peppercorn
See full menu

Location

.

. MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Melina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Oma

No reviews yet

Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston