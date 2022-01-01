Go
Toast

Silver Apricot

A Chinese-inspired ode to New York

20 Cornelia Street • $$

Avg 4 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Butternut Mapo Tofu Set$45.00
Spiced Butternut Squash Mapo Tofu served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice. Vegetarian.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Scallion Puffs$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Kung Pao Peanuts$9.00
Green Peppercorn, Sweet Chili Spice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Cornelia Street

New York NY

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nami Nori

No reviews yet

Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.

Wicked Jane

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Club Groove

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Altro Paradiso

No reviews yet

Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston