Go
Toast

Silver Beach Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

410 Vine St • $$

Avg 4.7 (4554 reviews)

Popular Items

Breadsticks$6.00
Side Ranch$0.50
MD Garlic Greek$18.00
LG Carousel$26.00
SM Cheese Pizza$11.00
LG Cheese Pizza$17.00
LG Whirlpool Wonder$27.00
MD Cheese Pizza$14.00
Antipasto Salad Large$10.00
LG Garlic Greek$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

410 Vine St

St Joseph MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza

Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Tacos - Cocktails, Spirits, & Beer

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston