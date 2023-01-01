Go
Main picView gallery

Silver Diner - Cherry Hill

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2131 New Jersey 38

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2131 New Jersey 38, Cherry Hill NJ 08002

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M2O Burger- Cherry Hill - 2000 NJ-38
orange starNo Reviews
2000 NJ-38 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Spread Bagelry - Cherry Hill - 950 Garden Park Blvd. Unit B1
orange starNo Reviews
950 Garden Park Blvd. Unit B1 cherry hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Press Cantina - Tortilla Press Cantina, Pennsauken, NJ
orange star4.6 • 580
7716 Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ 08109
View restaurantnext
Canela Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2442 Route 38 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Aroma Indian Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,834
43 South Centre Street Merchantville, NJ 08109
View restaurantnext
Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cherry Hill

honeygrow - Cherry Hill
orange star4.6 • 5,066
1588 Kings Hwy N Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext
Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
orange star4.5 • 1,528
1491 Brace Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext
The Cub and Bunny Cafe
orange star4.5 • 92
1206 Kings Hwy N Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cherry Hill

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Silver Diner - Cherry Hill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston