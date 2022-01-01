Go
  • The Ale House at Silver Falls Brewery

The Ale House at Silver Falls Brewery

207 Jersey St

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Thinly sliced local beef sautéed with onions & bell peppers & topped with melted Provolone on a fresh Hoagie Roll. Make it an Ale House style Philly by adding our Beer Cheese for $ 2.00.
No Utensils Needed
Please add this to your cart to let us know you do not need Utensils. Cheers!
Pretzel With Beer Cheese$9.00
Four House made pretzels & beer cheese.
Jalapeno Popper Burger$16.00
Hand pressed local beef patty topped with Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Jack and Jalapeños Aioli.
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Three tender chicken strips served with your choice of kids side and sauces. GF batter is available.
BLTA$14.00
Thick sliced bacon on toasted sourdough or honey wheat bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Local Beef served with Ketchup and Cheddar Cheese.
Over the Edge Bacon Burger$15.00
Hand pressed local beef patty with thick cut bacon, Ale House sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & your choice of cheese.
Ale House Burger$15.00
Served loaded with Ale House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles.
Make it a Cheese Burger for $1 more.
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Served with roasted garlic aioli, bacon, mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions, all on a hoagie roll.

Location

207 Jersey St

Silverton OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
