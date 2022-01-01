Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.
721 PLEASANT ST
Popular Items
Location
721 PLEASANT ST
Saint Joseph MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RyeBelles
American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza
Silver Beach Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
St. Joe Community Taproom
Craft Beer | Wine | Cider | Draft Cocktails
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
Hand-Crafted Tacos - Cocktails, Spirits, & Beer