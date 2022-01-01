Go
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

721 PLEASANT ST

Popular Items

BBQ Steak Melt$15.00
Seared tenderloin steak slices smothered with cherry chipotle BBQ sauce and smoked gouda cheese finished with frizzled onions served on toasted sourdough
Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer battered cod served with waffle fries, coleslaw, and housemade remoulade
Fried Chicken Strips$7.75
(2) with your choice of sauce. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Harbor Burger*$14.50
Grilled 7 oz. custom blend steak burger topped with melted Wisconson white cheddar cheese curds on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side
*Attention: Foods may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fresh brussels sprouts fried for a light crispy finish topped with diced jalapeno bacon and tossed with house maple bourbon syrup
Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls$10.00
Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch
Baked Tuscan Cheese Dip$10.00
Blend of artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese served with flour tortilla chips
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Large, sharable spent grain pretzel served with So Heffen Good beer cheese
Sirloin Comfort Bowl$24.00
Sous Vide top sirloin slow roasted in its own juices served on top of garlic mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, grilled onions, and beef gravy.
Maple Bourbon Pecan Chicken$15.00
Maple and pecan crusted chicken breast topped with jalapeno bacon and white cheddar cheese finished with a fig spread on an artisan bun
Location

721 PLEASANT ST

Saint Joseph MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
