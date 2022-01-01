Go
Silver Queen

Silver Queen is the dream of two friends, Wes Kent and Andrew Williams, who were raised in Monroe. Andrew and Wes were brought up to have a strong work ethic, creative curiosity, and to truly love their neighbors. Their dreams of restaurant ownership started to take shape in 2016 as they launched the Silver Queen food truck.

125 North Wayne Street

Popular Items

Taco Plate$12.00
Pick two tacos: grilled or tinga chicken,
pastor, brisket, shrimp, fish, or veggie. Served with Rice + Beans.
Cheese Dip$4.00
Liquid gold. Served with chips.
Iced Cookie
Location

125 North Wayne Street

Monroe GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
