Silver Salmon Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1105 Commercial St
Location
1105 Commercial St
Astoria OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.
Astoria's Portway, LLC
Small nearly 100-year-old Bar/Pub on the Oregon Coast with Views of the Megler Bridge crossing the Columbia River. Fresh food and drinks prepared to order. Come in and enjoy!
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria
Family-friendly chain offering handcrafted beers & American gastropub eats in a laid-back setting.