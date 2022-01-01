Go
Silver Skillet image
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Silver Skillet

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

42 Reviews

$

12650 Chillicothe Rd

Chesterland, OH 44026

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

12650 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland OH 44026

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tavern Six

No reviews yet

We are a scratch kitchen that focuses on Fresh ingredients

BEST GYROS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

No reviews yet

Now Open!

Cork-N-Bottle

No reviews yet

"Your Neighborhood Tavern"

Silver Skillet

orange star4.0 • 42 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston