Silver Spring Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Silver Spring restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Silver Spring

Super Chicken image

 

Super Chicken

2531 Ennalls Ave, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 CHICKEN$12.50
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 DARK$9.25
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 WHITE$9.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
More about Super Chicken
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria & Market

8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring

Avg 4.3 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pupusa Revuelta$2.75
Ground pork Chicharron + cheese
Tamal Elote$2.95
fresh corn tamal
Taco LC$3.25
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
More about La Casita Pupuseria & Market
Don Ramon Restaurant image

 

Don Ramon Restaurant

13816 Old Columbia Pike, Colesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Pupusas$2.25
Coke$1.99
More about Don Ramon Restaurant
Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

965 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (7098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snapper Esco Sandwich$7.75
Seasoned Red Snapper fish fillet on our coco bread with our escoveitch sauce (onions, peppers, allspice), and scotch bonnet pepper aioli.
Fried Plantain$3.00
Fried yellow sweet plantains.
More about Negril Eatery
Islands Lounge image

 

Islands Lounge

11300 Fern St, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Pork$20.00
More about Islands Lounge
Society Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Society Restaurant and Lounge

8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Society Restaurant and Lounge
The Brazilian Place image

 

The Brazilian Place

2418 University Blvd, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Brazilian Place

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Silver Spring

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Pupusa

Map

More near Silver Spring to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston