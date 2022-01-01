Silver Spring Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Silver Spring
Super Chicken
2531 Ennalls Ave, Wheaton
|Popular items
|1/2 CHICKEN
|$12.50
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1/4 DARK
|$9.25
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1/4 WHITE
|$9.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Pupusa Revuelta
|$2.75
Ground pork Chicharron + cheese
|Tamal Elote
|$2.95
fresh corn tamal
|Taco LC
|$3.25
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Don Ramon Restaurant
13816 Old Columbia Pike, Colesville
|Popular items
|Mixed Pupusas
|$2.25
|Coke
|$1.99
SEAFOOD
Negril Eatery
965 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Snapper Esco Sandwich
|$7.75
Seasoned Red Snapper fish fillet on our coco bread with our escoveitch sauce (onions, peppers, allspice), and scotch bonnet pepper aioli.
|Fried Plantain
|$3.00
Fried yellow sweet plantains.
Society Restaurant and Lounge
8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring