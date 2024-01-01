Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Consumer pic

 

Solaire Social

8200 Dixon Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Kati Roll$8.49
Chicken Tikka Kati Roll$0.00
More about Solaire Social
Banner pic

 

Jewel of India - Silver Spring

10151 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$22.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, grounded spices and cooked in a clay oven
Chicken Tikka Masala$22.00
Marinated boneless pieces of chicken grilled and sautéed in a delicious creamy tomato sauce
More about Jewel of India - Silver Spring

