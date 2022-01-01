Chili in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve chili
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
1302 East West Highway, Silver Spring
|Grilled Sweet Chili Shrimp on a Wonton
|$4.00
More about Quarry House Tavern
Quarry House Tavern
8401 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Side of Chili Mayo
|$0.50
More about Dog Haus Biergarten
Dog Haus Biergarten
933 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring
|CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.99
|CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli