Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Silver Spring

Go
Silver Spring restaurants
Toast

Silver Spring restaurants that serve chili

Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

1302 East West Highway, Silver Spring

Avg 4.5 (3781 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Sweet Chili Shrimp on a Wonton$4.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Quarry House Tavern image

 

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chili Mayo$0.50
More about Quarry House Tavern
CHILI IDOL image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

933 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring

Pupusa

Quesadillas

Stew

Chicken Curry

Mac And Cheese

Fried Zucchini

Black Bean Burgers

Cake

Map

More near Silver Spring to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston