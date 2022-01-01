Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Silver Spring
/
Silver Spring
/
Collard Greens
Silver Spring restaurants that serve collard greens
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$4.00
More about Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
GRILL • STEAKS
Hakuna Matata Grill
2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs
Avg 4.6
(496 reviews)
Sukuma (Collard Greens)
$5.00
More about Hakuna Matata Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring
Jerk Chicken
Snapper
Rice Bowls
Ravioli
Stew
Samosa
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
More near Silver Spring to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(664 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(172 restaurants)
Rockville
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
College Park
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(664 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston