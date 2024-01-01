Crispy chicken in Silver Spring
Holy Chow LLC - 1331 Lamberton Drive
1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring
|Crispy Chicken 🌶️
|$0.00
Sliced crispy white meat chicken with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
More about Charm Thani Restaurant
Charm Thani Restaurant
8408 A Georgia Ave, Silver Spring
|Crispy Chicken Ka Pow**
|$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken with bell pepper, onion, green been sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce topped with crispy basil
|Crispy Chicken Cashew nut*
|$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken topped with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, fried chili sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce