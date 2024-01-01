Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Holy Chow LLC - 1331 Lamberton Drive

1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring

Crispy Chicken 🌶️$0.00
Sliced crispy white meat chicken with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
More about Holy Chow LLC - 1331 Lamberton Drive
Charm Thani Restaurant

8408 A Georgia Ave, Silver Spring

Crispy Chicken Ka Pow**$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken with bell pepper, onion, green been sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce topped with crispy basil
Crispy Chicken Cashew nut*$17.95
Crispy battered sliced chicken topped with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, fried chili sauteed with our house chili and garlic sauce
More about Charm Thani Restaurant
Milk & Honey - Silver Spring

9326 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
3 jumbo fried chicken wings
More about Milk & Honey - Silver Spring

