Fried rice in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

The Angry Jerk

8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$5.50
More about The Angry Jerk
Restaurant banner

 

Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA

3731 Main Street, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Signature Stir-Fry Rice Bowls$14.00
Our Signature Bowls include succulent yellow rice, stir fried vegetables and the protein of your choice
More about Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA

