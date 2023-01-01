Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Silver Spring
/
Silver Spring
/
Home Fries
Silver Spring restaurants that serve home fries
SANDWICHES
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
Avg 3.5
(453 reviews)
Home Fries
$3.50
More about McGinty's Public House
The Breakfast Club Silver Spring
8240 Fenton st, Silver Spring
No reviews yet
Potato Hash ( Home Fries)
$4.00
More about The Breakfast Club Silver Spring
