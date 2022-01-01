Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve kale salad

SANDWICHES

McGinty's Public House

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$10.50
More about McGinty's Public House
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue

8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$12.50
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.
More about Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue

