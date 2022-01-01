Kale salad in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve kale salad
More about McGinty's Public House
SANDWICHES
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
|Kale Salad
|$10.50
More about Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.50
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.