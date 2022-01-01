Key lime pies in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Astro Lab Brewing
Astro Lab Brewing
8216 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring
|Key Lime Pie 4pk
|$19.00
Fruited Berliner Weisse
7% abv
We partnered with Astro Doughnuts to pair one of their favorite summer flavors.
We added a generous amount of key limes, a hint of creaminess and a touch of Graham Cracker to our classic Berliner to achieve that perfect balance of flavors that make the Astro Doughnuts treat a local summer hit.