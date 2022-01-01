Mac and cheese in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Underground Pizza Silver Spring
Underground Pizza Silver Spring
8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
More about McGinty's Public House
SANDWICHES
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
1302 East West Highway, Silver Spring
|Appetizer Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00